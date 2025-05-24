Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.14 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 484.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.