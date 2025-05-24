Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.80 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $149,924,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24,475.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,400,000 after buying an additional 1,110,192 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,428,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $54,929,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 410,394 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.94.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

