WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

