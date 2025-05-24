CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $256.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.80.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at CME Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,211.62. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,885.88. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,384 shares of company stock worth $7,531,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7%

CME stock opened at $284.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.97. CME Group has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $286.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

