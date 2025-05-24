Novem Group Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Novem Group acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $465.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $469.81.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.