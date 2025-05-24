Novem Group Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Novem Group acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $465.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.55. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $469.81.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.62.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.