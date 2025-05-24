76,434 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,177.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3%

CTAS stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.25. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

