GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 9,608 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $565,306,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $383,051,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,572.86.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,507.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,017.85. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.