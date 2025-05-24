Forum Financial Management LP Has $157 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,222,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,531 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.6% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $156,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIHP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

