Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 584,918 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 584,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

LRCX stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

