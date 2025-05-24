Griffith & Werner Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,206,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 741,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $859,171,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,248,000 after buying an additional 177,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,369,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $268.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.79 and its 200 day moving average is $260.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

