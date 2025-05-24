ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $3.17 per share. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 70.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

