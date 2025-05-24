GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 40,368 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,368 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after buying an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,814.67. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Daiwa America raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.69.

Workday Stock Down 12.5%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

