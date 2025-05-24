Griffith & Werner Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,413 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 165,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,412 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

