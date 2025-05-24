Cache Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after buying an additional 485,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after buying an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,668,000 after buying an additional 95,458 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCS opened at $51.06 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,062.74. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.22.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

