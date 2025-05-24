Orin Green Financial LLC Has $452,000 Stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,999,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,492,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 654,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 557,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,673,000.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.