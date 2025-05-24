Forum Financial Management LP Sells 221 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IVW stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.