Forum Financial Management LP Sells 221 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%
IVW stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
