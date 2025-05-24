Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Target Price at $13.20

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Immunic Stock Down 0.3%

IMUX opened at $0.92 on Friday. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 415,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 279.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,726 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 28.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Immunic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

