Cache Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,003 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for 0.9% of Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,283,100. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,314. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $652.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $731.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $748.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 188.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

