National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cormark lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3%
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
