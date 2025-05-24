Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

SAGE opened at $6.53 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 971.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

