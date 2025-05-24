Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3%

ATO stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.