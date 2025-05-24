Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires Shares of 8,684 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,753,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 885.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 138,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,354,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

