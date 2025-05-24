Wormser Freres Gestion Purchases 167 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wormser Freres Gestion boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $539.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.15 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

