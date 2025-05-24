Revisor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,525 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

