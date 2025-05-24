Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Buys Shares of 112,500 B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. B2Gold accounts for about 0.8% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 315,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,915 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,520 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,704,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 359,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BTG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).

