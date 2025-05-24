43,200 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Gold Fields accounts for about 1.7% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.