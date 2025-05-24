Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 2,435 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.2%

Lithia Motors stock opened at $311.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.04 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total value of $80,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $362,444.40. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 855 shares of company stock worth $252,536 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.