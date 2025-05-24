MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.71.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MLTX opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $58.26.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.