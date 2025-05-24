MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLTX opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

