Columbia River Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000.

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 15.2%

Shares of BATS NUDM opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.87. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81.

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

