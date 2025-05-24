Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

