Columbia River Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

RWO opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

