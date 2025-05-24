Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

HD stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day moving average is $387.20. The stock has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.