Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WVE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 2.3%

WVE opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.92. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.