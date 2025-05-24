Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCR opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $19.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
