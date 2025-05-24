Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.