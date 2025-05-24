5,447 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.07.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.