Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $574,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,305 shares of company stock worth $3,067,540. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.8975 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.