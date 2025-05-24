Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day moving average is $387.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

