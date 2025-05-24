Amiral Gestion Invests $3.71 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. SEA comprises approximately 2.3% of Amiral Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SEA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in SEA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SEA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

SEA Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SEA stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $165.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.80 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

