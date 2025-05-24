Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,397 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

