Griffith & Werner Inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000. Citigroup makes up 3.4% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

