Michels Family Financial LLC Invests $647,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $161.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.29.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5178 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.