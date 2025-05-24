16,939 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Acquired by Michels Family Financial LLC

Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Michels Family Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Michels Family Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EWX opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.