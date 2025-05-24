Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $265.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

NYSE DY opened at $225.97 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

