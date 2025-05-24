Amiral Gestion Makes New $307,000 Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Amiral Gestion purchased a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. HUYA comprises about 0.2% of Amiral Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.81. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s payout ratio is presently -2,042.86%.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America downgraded HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

