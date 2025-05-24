North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,414,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hologic by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,291,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,434,000 after purchasing an additional 572,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Hologic Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $54.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

