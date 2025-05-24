Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE SYK opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.05. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

