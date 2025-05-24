TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Shawn Sedaghat Acquires 72,937 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 72,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,031.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,883,758 shares in the company, valued at $49,279,109.28. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Sedaghat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 410,172 shares of TriMas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $10,430,673.96.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 104,957 shares of TriMas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,697,394.90.

On Monday, May 19th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 254,400 shares of TriMas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,459,216.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 123,388 shares of TriMas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,336.04.

On Monday, March 10th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 554,149 shares of TriMas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43.

On Friday, March 7th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 249,597 shares of TriMas stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,947,896.51.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRS shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in TriMas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TriMas by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriMas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

