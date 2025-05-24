Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes $9.50 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

