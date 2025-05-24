North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,166 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 163,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

