North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $257.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $262.80.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,686,912. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.